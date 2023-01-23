Kudos to The Sydney Morning Herald for its summer campaign “Pokies: state of addiction” . It’s dragged a necessary debate out into the open and exposed the dirty tactics long used by the pokies lobby to ensure it can continue sliding its long hand deep into people’s pockets.

But before we get too dewy-eyed, let’s talk about the media’s own growing gambling addiction: online sports betting — rapidly replacing the rattling slots of the pokies with the silent lure of a digital app.

The SMH campaigners don’t need to look far to find 948 examples of the rising danger. That’s the average number of gambling ads on free-to-air television every day, which reveals just how implicated the media is in Australia’s world record per capita gambling losses.