NSW Labor faces the unusual risk of being without a leader even if it wins the March state election, insiders say, as Opposition Leader Chris Minns’ seat of Kogarah in Sydney’s south is the most marginal in the state.

Kogarah is on the razor-thin margin of 0.1%, meaning it would only take about 60 of the electorate’s roughly 60,000 voters to swing the seat for the Coalition. That’s if the government can find a candidate. Liberals have told Crikey the party still hasn’t found anyone to run.

“We actually don’t have someone willing to put their hand up,” a Liberal source said.