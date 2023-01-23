I find myself in uncomfortable agreement with Ben Fordham. Questioning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about the Voice referendum, Fordham expressed exasperation, feigned or not:

Just answer the question … You’re losing people when you constantly point to reports. You’re always talking about, ‘Go and read the 260-page report.’ This is a radio show.

This is a radio show. That is the first marker of success for Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s deliberate campaign of wrecking. At least the Nationals came right out and said it, a hard No because that’s what an unapologetic redneck would say. Dutton is playing a game of deceit. But the only relevant point is crystal clear: the Liberal Party will not be turned — it will try to destroy the Voice.