Every few years there is newfound enthusiasm for the employment of disabled people. The huge gap in work rates is exclaimed over, and a round of consultation and pilot programs are announced. Disabled people say the same things, again, and are ignored, again — and the barriers excluding us from work remain.

Despite the billions spent on disability employment services, mostly staffed by non-disabled people, disability employment rates haven’t changed in 30 years. The most recent ABS data shows 53% of disabled people of working age are in work, compared with 84% of our non-disabled peers.

The more severe a person’s disability, the less likely they are to be employed, with only 25% of people with a severe or profound disability in the labour force. Of people with an intellectual disability, 32% are in work, many earning sub-minimum wages in sheltered workshops, also known as Australian disability enterprises.