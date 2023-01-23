“Only a Labor government will take real action on climate change,” the NSW opposition tweeted last year, tagging leader Chris Minns.

It’s a line that would go down well with national voters, but on a state level after a decade of climate-ambitious Liberal leadership, it hits differently. Add in the climate-minded teal independents looking to replicate the 2022 federal success in several state seats — including the NSW climate minister’s seat of Manly — and the question really gets interesting.

So do the NSW Liberals care more about the climate than NSW Labor? Let’s delve in.