“Only a Labor government will take real action on climate change,” the NSW opposition tweeted last year, tagging leader Chris Minns.
It’s a line that would go down well with national voters, but on a state level after a decade of climate-ambitious Liberal leadership, it hits differently. Add in the climate-minded teal independents looking to replicate the 2022 federal success in several state seats — including the NSW climate minister’s seat of Manly — and the question really gets interesting.
So do the NSW Liberals care more about the climate than NSW Labor? Let’s delve in.
