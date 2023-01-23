China’s vice-grip on solar panel and EV battery industries could spell doom for the global effort to reverse climate change if simmering geopolitical tensions boil over, experts say. Meanwhile, the Albanese government is acting fast to reduce over-reliance on China, a senior minister tells Crikey.

A war in Taiwan, “whether Australia was a participant or not”, could completely derail the world’s efforts to decarbonise, Allan Behm, director of the international and security affairs program at The Australia Institute, told Crikey.

“If the rising geostrategic tensions — principally generated by China and the US as they jostle for supremacy — were to go unchecked, global climate action could well fall by the wayside,” Behm said, “along with any semblance of a working ‘rules-based order’ such as the World Trade Organization, United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and many other international institutions that maintain peace and stability.