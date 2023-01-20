How much has Alan Joyce downed Qantas?

That’s the question on many minds after two emergencies in two days and three in the past month — something that has not happened in living memory.

On Wednesday Qantas’ lunchtime flight QF144 from Auckland to Sydney was forced to drop altitude and fly on one engine after the other one failed. It issued a mayday call that was later downgraded to a “PAN” (possible assistance needed). Yesterday its flight from Sydney to Fiji was forced to turn back. Described only as a “precaution”, in Qantas logs seen by Crikey the cause was the failure of the plane’s pitot probe — an instrument that measures fluid flow velocity.