Whatever your views on George Pell, at least one certainty has emerged since his death 10 days ago: posthumous search-and-rescue missions for the reputations of the seriously reviled are something to behold.

Witness, for instance, the claims of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who lamented the “modern-day political persecution” of the late cardinal at the hands of the “Victorian Labor government and its institutions”.

Or those of former prime minister Tony Abbott, who suggested Pell was an equal among saints, nay Jesus himself, such was the “modern crucifixion” borne by him through his conviction and subsequent acquittal.