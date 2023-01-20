Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s three-hour homage to the spirit of early Hollywood, begins with a version of the old joke about the man who cleans up the elephant shit at the circus for terrible pay, who when asked why he doesn’t leave, replies, “What? And leave showbiz?”

In the mid-1920s in the desert hills outside Los Angeles (a title tells us it’s Bel-Air, now an upmarket area of leafy cul-de-sacs behind Beverly Hills), two men are pushing an elephant up the slopes for delivery to a party at an isolated, Spanish-medieval-style mission. One of the men is Manny Torres (played by the smoulderingly handsome Diego Calva), who will go on to great things, i.e. producer tortured by his compromises. He’s the one the elephant doesn’t shit on in one of the half-dozen glutinous scenes of vomiting, pissing and evacuation.

The party that ensues has been the centrepiece of the film’s publicity: wild-haired Margot Robbie in a couple of red ribbons serving as a dress, crowd-surfing on her back across hundreds of partygoers, half of them semi-naked, dancing to stomping jazz from a live band. The scene goes for 20 minutes and it’s all welcome; Chazelle — the director of La La Land, the delicious musical-film of two people trying to make it in contemporary Hollywood — has an eye for the fast-moving and multi-layered, and his team of designers and art directors a genius for expressive detail, with the mansion’s baroque fixtures, the shining hair, the two-toned shoes, the sequinned dresses falling to the floor, the sweat flying off the Black jazz band, and the piles, mountains, of cocaine.