Nine’s night with an Australian flavour to the Australian Open matches (and late afternoon as well). The first night session had 716,000 viewers, the second night session had 665,000 — both on Nine’s main channel. The late session had 441,000. There were another 93,000 watching the early night session on 9Gem which grew to 160,000 for the late session.

About 100,000 people were still watching the Murray-Kokkinakis match between 1.45am and 2am nationally. The match didn’t end until 4.05am Friday. Meanwhile Seven’s Big Bash League game had 393,000, and a further 141,000 on Foxtel.

Network channel share: