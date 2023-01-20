Cricket Australia (CA) has called off its ODI series with Afghanistan citing the Taliban’s restrictions on women.
The decision has prompted condemnation from, among others, Afghanistan’s male cricketers who accused CA of politicising the sport, with global superstar Rashid Khan hinting he may no longer feature in the Big Bash League.
Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley responded by saying “basic human rights is not politics”.
