Senator Jacqui Lambie and independent MP Zali Steggall have thrown their support behind an “oversubscribed” freedom of information effort led by former senator Rex Patrick to get hold of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s diary after a decision to release the documents was reversed.
On Wednesday the prime minister’s office made a U-turn on a decision to hand over the first 197 days of Albanese’s diary, saying that the effort required to disclose the documents would “substantially and unreasonably” interfere with the “performance” of the office.
Patrick first submitted his FOI request on December 5, seeking Albanese’s diary dating back to May 23, his first day of business. Albanese’s office eventually batted away the request late on Wednesday after taking a deposit on the $1344 fee it would cost to process the request just two days earlier.
“This is due to the complexity and volume of information contained within the documents responsive to your request, and that the diary used by the prime minister contains multiple types of entries, not all of which are subject to the act,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in its response, adding this constituted a “practical refusal reason” under the relevant legislation.
As a result, Patrick took to crowd-sourcing a 29-part freedom of information request which will seek to get a hold of the prime minister’s diary in fortnightly increments, which Patrick told Crikey is now “well oversubscribed”.
Among the subscribers are Lambie and Steggall, who joined him as a matter of “transparency and accountability”, after Labor made transparency in government central to its policy platform leading up to the 2022 federal election.
“Now, the bizarre thing is it was [Attorney-General] Mark Dreyfus who led the fight on this back in 2015. It was his case against [then attorney-general] George Brandis, which was seminal, that went all the way to the Federal Court. He fought for access, he fought for a very similar request to me, which was a weekly format,” Patrick said.
The reasons given to Patrick by the PMO for turning down the request were identical to those given by Brandis’ office when Dreyfus was trying to get access to roughly 200 days of his diary.
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal eventually found there were no practical reasons for withholding the documents, and Dreyfus has disclosed his diary since coming into office, alongside Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke, after facing FOI requests from The Australian Financial Review.
Leader of the opposition in the Senate Simon Birmingham told Crikey that Albanese’s decision to withhold his diary, even as his senior colleagues disclosed theirs, was “embarrassing” given that “Labor loudly beat its drum on transparency before the election”.
Lambie, meanwhile, said she will assess her options to force Albanese into a disclosure through the Senate. Birmingham wouldn’t confirm whether she had his support, and Steggall suggested that Albanese should release his diary of his own accord.
Greens senator and justice spokesman David Shoebridge said that if the government did nott voluntarily release the contents of Albanese’s diary, using the power of the Senate to force its disclosure was the “logical next step”.
“Of course the diaries of all ministers should be made public. It’s basic transparency that I had come to expect at a state level where NSW ministers are required to publish as a result of a longstanding ICAC recommendation,” Shoebridge said.
And ministers in NSW aren’t alone. ACT ministers make ongoing diary disclosures on a quarterly basis, and the diaries of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her cabinet can be accessed at any point. Even US President Joe Biden keeps a running disclosure of White House visitors available to the public.
Patrick said the irony of Wednesday’s outcome was that by denying access to the PM’s diary on administrative grounds, the PMO has now signed up to a far greater volume of administrative burden.
The desired outcome, he said, would be for Albanese to just come out and disclose it: “We don’t want to see it come out by force.”
I think secrecy is still the order of the day. If politicians need secrecy, one has to ask, “what are they hiding?” We the voters should know everything our politicians are doing in our name.
The price demanded for a copy of Albanese appointment’s diary from May last year is $1344. Is this good value? For just $40 more a well-known online market site currently offers The Magical Record of the Beast 666; The Diaries of Aleister Crowley 1914-1920, edited with Copious Annotations by John Symonds and Kenneth Grant, 1972 First Edition, Limited Edition of 250 copies. So eight months of Albo’s diary or six years of Mr. Crowley’s, the latter in a very splendid binding. Will we ever know which is the more entertaining and informative? Or the more diabolical?
I’d pay good money to find out whether Albanese has already been infected by “He Who Must Not Be Named”……….
Is there any doubt?
For all of their supposed opposition in politics, the ALP has been much more comfortable dealing with the Coalition for many years now rather than those nasty Greens who ask uncomfortable questions.
In a Head Lock, so to speak.
What is Albo doing? Blind (and deaf) Freddy could have foreseen this coming. Walk it like you talked it, Albo, and cough up.
Does this piece actually say why the diary release is needed?
Be good to know the reasons.
Are you serious? You really have not seen any explanation why the entries in a minister’s appointments diary are a matter of public interest? And even if you have not, you are struggling to work it out for yourself?
Really?
Yes really. Given the propensity of some elements of the media, and certain political figures to beat up even the smallest issues, exposure of the PMs diary could lead to enormous amounts of wasted energy and time. Many large mountains will made out of many small molehills on the basis of vexatious & deliberate misunderstandings. Actually I am totally against the PMs diary being made public while he / she is in office. It’s something that could be left until after when it can no longer be inappropriately weaponised.
Funny how Labor, when in opposition, thought diaries should be open to scrutiny, isn’t it? Your proposal to keep the diaries secret until their contents are of no interest except to historians is just like the current system for keeping records of political donations secret for over a year after they are made. It encourages undue influence, abuse of power and corruption by keeping it all behind closed doors. Of course this is exactly what bent politicians, lobbyists and vested interests want, but it damages the public interest.
Voters can only vote rationally when informed. Parliament can only do its job overseeing the actions of ministers when it is informed. Journalists can only report what is happening when informed. There is far more to this than just ministers’ diaries, but they play their part. Your concern about so-called inappropriate weaponisation is an absurd way to describe the uses of appropriate release of information to improve the health of democracy.
I agree with Punter. It seems this is mostly about fishing for a scandal for some to be then ‘faux outraged’ about. Too many in the media clearly believe ‘gotcha’ is news.
No doubt it’s so much better in those countries where the ruling party runs the media and the citizens are told only what they need to know: the government’s doing a great job, life is wonderful and everybody’s happy. No point letting people get all upset about stuff.
Just what Morrison’s lot did
Go easy.
What’s the public interest or just a fishing exercise?
There’s no fishing exercise. On principle, this is public information.
Why do these opposing politicians need a copy of the diary. It can only be so they can use the contents for divisionry purposes and to belittle the Prime Minister. I would be much more impressed if they were pressing an agenda to improve Australia and the political interaction rather than this “belly button” gazing.
Who’s the PM meeting with, and why? This information should undoubtedly be in the public domain, yet the PM wants to keep it secret.
And you think that’s just fine? I guess that means you’re either Labor affiliated, or just into licking boots.
This fake leftie of a PM still has peeps sucked in. Smell the coffee, folks
Read the papers, every meeeting he has had so far turns up there daily, or do you want to know who he meets when on holiday or at weekends when it’s nothing do with his job as PM?
Sometimes I think Patrick is just under-employed in his constituency, or was.
> every meeeting he has had so far turns up there daily,
How do you know that if the appointment diary is secret?
Gullibility is it’s own reward…………….
Patrick is no longer a politician and he made requests of the previous government. I can’t think of s single time he used his knowledge to create division.
It’s the precedent, Bob. I’d have liked to have seen Morrison’s diary, and Dutton’s and Payne’s – to see who is doing all the lobbying.