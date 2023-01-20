Not all laws of politics are immutable, but there’s one that surely is: if you’re explaining, you’re losing.

On this measure alone, the Albanese government is losing the battle to amend the Australian constitution for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

It’s been eight months this weekend since Anthony Albanese led Labor to a narrow win against a crisis-prone, poorly led Coalition. On election night, he put constitutional recognition of Indigenous peoples at the top of his government’s agenda, using it as his first sentence after an Acknowledgment of Country: “And on behalf of the Australian Labor Party, I commit to the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full.”