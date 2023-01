The tennis did the job for Nine last night: 555,000 in the first night session on the main channel and then another 448,000. There was an extra 130,000 watching other matches on 9Gem. That’s an average across the two main channel segments and then the 6-11pm on Gem of about 613,000.

That all topped Seven’s BBL game 416,000 (and 157,000 on Foxtel).

Network channel share: