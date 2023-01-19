Labor and the union movement spend a lot of time congratulating themselves about superannuation (or “super”). Made compulsory and “universal” by accord-era Labor prime minister Paul Keating, Labor frequently mentions super alongside Medicare as one of its two greatest achievements.

But for those who oppose inequality, poverty and privatisation, or simply like well-designed retirement systems, the truth is that super isn’t an achievement. It’s a disgrace.

Don’t confuse this as an endorsement of super’s opponents on the right. Liberals like Andrew Bragg and Tim Wilson hate super because it imposes obligations on employers — but that’s the good part. The bad part is what happens to the money once it enters the system: contributions go into individual accounts. That fundamental design makes any progressive outcome inherently impossible.