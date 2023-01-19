Margaret Ludowyk writes: A political career or a government should not be destroyed because of a juvenile but offensive stunt decades ago (“Liberals fear worse to come as rumours circulate of picture of premier in Nazi costume”). They should, however, be destroyed because of corruption and incompetence.

Dave Saunders writes: If Dominic Perrottet came out saying it was a bad taste party, it would be almost acceptable, but to have no defence whatsoever is strange. Who would think it’s funny, especially at their own 21st, to dress up as a Nazi? It just makes no sense. (I want to know what the dress-up theme was.)

Susan Richardson writes: We all do stupid things in our teens and 20s. Let it go.

Martin Dunlop writes: This revelation goes directly to character. None of my peers (I am 70) would have considered hosting their 21st in a Nazi uniform as anything but ignorant, insensitive and plain dumb. That this happened at a time when Perrottet was politically active — and presumably somewhat politically aware — is inexplicable, and difficult to excuse. But the real issue is the statutory declaration he signed as part of the preselection process. There is no possibility that this declaration, stating that he was “not aware of anything in his past that could embarrass the party”, was an oversight. He must resign.

Frank Ward writes: The fact that the premier did not understand the significance of his actions while being a senior member of the Young Liberals says a lot about the politics of this group. I was active in politics as a 20-year-old and I can assure you I would have known the political consequences of this action. It appears the Young Liberals is just a group of climbers interested in getting a seat or a job as an adviser. When the fun goes wrong they have to pay.

Tim Stephens writes: I have no love for Perrottet or the Liberals in general, but what a crop of rubbish to get hyped up about. A silly mistake at 21. I’m glad there are no photos (I hope) of me at my 21st. Let’s judge the man and his government on what they are doing and have done. Surely those details are more relevant to voters.

Michael CH Jones writes: I have questions about wearing Nazi uniforms at all — even just under 60 years post-World War II. What were Perrottet’s Christian attitudes and values at the time, given his post-high school studies and participation in community religious organisations? Surely he would have known how offensive/debilitating his actions were, not only for the Jewish community but for other survivors of the Holocaust? Would he have ever faced himself in the mirror to “repent” and ask “forgiveness” if he had not been exposed? The fact that it took almost 20 years for the event/photograph to surface tells us a great deal about 21st-century Australian ethics.

Dr Lindsay Sharp: It was appallingly bad judgment of the then soon-to-be leader of the NSW Young Liberals, but who benefits by publishing a picture of this egregious mistake, when will it happen if it does appear, what will be the political fallout, and how much do knee-jerk reactions determine an election’s outcome rather than policy comparison? We should, perhaps, remember the appearance of the infamous video of Michael Daley just before the 2019 state election.

Cheryl Marquez writes: The Nazi uniform debacle will probably not lose massive votes for Perrottet. His rushed-through, anti-protest, anti-democracy legislation will be the thing to bring him down.

