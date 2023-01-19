Ever since Dominic Perrottet made an abrupt apology last week for wearing a Nazi uniform costume to his 21st birthday party, rumours have circulated that there is photographic evidence of his costume tribute to the far-right German political party.

One anonymous Liberal leak Twitter account even claimed to have seen the photograph (and claims the image also features other prominent people) amid reporting that Perrottet’s colleagues believe the emergence of the controversy is an “internal hit job”.