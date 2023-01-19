Two weeks into the new year and two Australian women are dead at the hands of their intimate male partners.

In 2022, the Counting Dead Women project, which counts the number of Australian women who have died “due to violence against women” tallied 55 women for the year, up from 43 the previous year. While state and federal governments pour millions of dollars into national strategies to combat violence against women, the number of women dying violently is not going down.

But why? This is a question the media ask with hand-wringing concern. What is it that’s making things worse, not better?