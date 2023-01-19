It would mislead voters and could get Indigenous groups offside if the government was to draft legislation outlining a Voice to Parliament, an expert says, as Opposition Leader Peter Dutton ramps up efforts to sow “disagreement and confusion”.

On Wednesday, Dutton led a snap press conference with pointed attacks on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s reluctance to rule out legislating a Voice if Australians voted it down at a referendum.

He snatched at Albanese’s reluctance, and later accused the government of trying to give “moral cover” to the Voice by taking it to a constitutional referendum, rather than just legislating it to “demonstrate to Australians how it can work”.