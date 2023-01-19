Cannabis enthusiasts are preparing to mount a campaign for the NSW Parliament, hoping to recreate the high from the recent Victorian state election where weed reformers captured two upper house seats.

The Legalise Cannabis Party will announce several candidates for the NSW election next month, hoping to target select regional lower house seats held by conservatives from both the Coalition and Labor, party chairman Craig Ellis told Crikey.

“It’s going to be a quite high-profile campaign,” Ellis said. “The general public knows it’s time that NSW and Australia just get on with it and regulate and legalise cannabis.”