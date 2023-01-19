Carbon dioxide removal is needed alongside emissions reductions to achieve Australia’s net zero goals, a new report has found.

Led by the University of Oxford, the report released today is a global stocktake of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) — where it’s at, what it entails, and where to go from here. It delves into technology tried, tested, and still up in the air, making clear that although CDR is “not a silver bullet”, it needs to be aggressively scaled up.

“CDR is about where renewables were 25 years ago,” University of Wisconsin-Madison lead author Gregory Nemet said in a briefing to journalists on Wednesday.