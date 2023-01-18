I just can’t do it any more — too old, not enough stamina — so I’m planning to go to bed late and wake up to continue watching the last matches at the Australian Open in Melbourne to get the business end some time around dawn. (Tried it on Monday night/Tuesday morning and missed the end. Did it again on Tuesday and slept in this morning.)

Perhaps Tennis Australia can start the night sessions two hours earlier? Who cares about what Nine wants? The day two night session had 635,000 viewers but the pre-match stuff from 7pm started with a reasonable 521,000 (after the back half of Nine’s news averaged 870,000 nationally). Close to 100,000 more people watched the night coverage on Gem.

Over on Seven, it was nice to see Steve Smith remind the world of just how tip-and-run cricket should be played. His century at Coffs Harbour deserved an audience bigger than last night’s 495,000 — it was like watching a Roger Federer masterclass from centre court on Rod Laver Arena.