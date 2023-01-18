This week, Robert Borsak — leader of the NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party — took aim at NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet… and missed magnificently.

Missed Perrottet, at least. If the target was Borsak’s foot, or the Shooters themselves, then bullseye.

Borsak’s decision to try to get Perrottet into official trouble over revelations he wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday backfired spectacularly. Borsak has been threatening to report Perrottet to police for the offence of making a false declaration, by making no mention of the incident on legally binding candidate vetting forms in 2003.