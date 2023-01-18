The noise in financial markets is about the upcoming RBA meeting. When the board convenes in February, after a long summer break, will they hike or not? There are arguments for and against, and financial markets have a rate hike priced in as a maybe.

But whether the board does or does not tighten monetary policy on February 7, the hiking cycle is pretty much done. Rates have risen from 0.1% to 3.1%. They are much nearer their peak than their trough. The smart observer looks beyond the near-term noise. When’s the first rate cut?

Timeline

It may seem strange to speak of rate cuts when the most recent inflation indicator gave us a figure of 7.3%. But futures markets are telling us that the time until rates once again bend downwards is not that far away.