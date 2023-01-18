The mercury is set to rise as Australia edges out of a wet weather cycle and back to hot and dry conditions.

While humans turn to fans, sprinklers, ice baths and a spot of shade to cool the blood, new research from Curtin University has found Western Australian short-beaked echidnas control their body temperature through built-in air-conditioning vents and blowing bubbles out of their nose.

“Echidnas were supposed to be really intolerant to high temperatures, but we observed them out and about at two degrees higher than expected,” lead author of the study Dr Christine Cooper told Crikey.