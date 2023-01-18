The National Disability Insurance Scheme faces a reckoning. The Own Motion inquiry into supported accommodation from the scheme’s quality and safeguards commission has found that over the past four years, disabled people living in group homes were abused more than 7000 times.

Nearly five times a day, a disabled person was hurt, abused or assaulted in their home — and they are just the incidents reported to the commission.

People with disability who live in group homes often have the most support needs and the least say over their lives. They are mostly people with an intellectual disability, and many have lived in group homes and institutions for most of their lives.