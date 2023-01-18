A federal MP who saw the collapse of a gambling reform deal with the Gillard Labor government says history is repeating itself in NSW.

Andrew Wilkie, the independent member for the Tasmanian seat of Clark, blasted NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns’ plan for a trial of cashless pokie gambling in the state as a “bullshit” solution to a political problem rather than a genuine attempt at reform.

“NSW Labor will show themselves to be morally bankrupt if they don’t support the implementation of cashless poker machine cards,” Wilkie says. “They will show that they’re not fit to govern NSW.”