Elon Musk’s Tesla company is notorious for its fanatical fanbase. The electric car maker’s products — both vehicles and various novelty accessories — sell out almost as soon as they’re announced. Waitlists for their cars extend months, even years into the future.

This cult-like following has helped make Tesla the most valuable car company in the world, despite producing significantly fewer cars than its competitors. Meanwhile its leader, Musk, also became the richest man in the world, promising that he could save the world.

But after a decade of forging a public persona as a Tony Stark-esque engineering genius split between Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, in 2022 Elon Musk rebranded. This year, the centibillionaire dilettante focused on buying Twitter while taking an increasingly rightward turn in his politics. Last year, Tesla’s stock plummeted by 45%, with some high-profile investors pointing to Musk’s tumultuous Twitter takeover as the reason.