In 1966, one of the most famous rock and roll stars of the time, Rolling Stones guitarist the late Brian Jones, posed for a Munich magazine in an authentic Waffen-SS uniform with his jackbooted heel stomping on a female doll.

Even for the free-wheeling ’60s it was a controversial move, and many, but not all, contemporary musicians and commentators condemned him.

Almost 40 years later, in 2003, a young, aspiring NSW Liberal was planning to celebrate his 21st birthday. Dominic Perrottet and his party planners decided a uniform theme would be fun. Some chose the firefighter look, while others dressed as police officers, nurses or in Australian military garb. Perrottet went military too, but he was more Brian Jones than Mel Gibson in Gallipoli.