Gambling lobbyists are playing their cards close to their chests after the NSW Labor Party revealed its new pokies policy.

Lobby group ClubsNSW said Labor’s plan could have “material impacts” on the industry but cautioned it would need to consult members to assess the policy.

Opposition Leader Chris Minns announced the long-awaited details of the party’s plan for tackling problem gambling and money laundering on Monday, vowing to run a 12-month trial of cashless pokie cards and ban political donations from clubs.