Now for a bit of wish and hope TV from the Nine Network as it and its Fairfax PR rags try to turn the Australian Open tennis into something exciting — and mostly Australian-less. And if Djokovic or Nadal happen to lose, it will end up a ratings debacle. Still, it was nice to see wins from younger Australians Jason Kubler, Rinky Hijikata and Olivia Gadecki, and veteran John Millman also won on the first day.

The first night of the Open (476,000 nationally) wasn’t enough to push Nine home in prime time over Seven despite just topping to the latter’s Big Bash game (442,000). Ten’s latest ep of The Bachelors Australia lifted to its best figures so far — 420,000 — anything but the tennis or BB?

Network channel share: