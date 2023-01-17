Liberal Senator Jim Molan has died. The 72-year-old father of Sky News presenter Erin Molan died peacefully “in the arms of his family” on Monday night, a statement from his family read.
The former major general revealed in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with cancer.
Molan was a federal senator for NSW from late 2017 to mid-2019, and then again from late 2019 after he filled a Senate vacancy left by Liberal senator Arthur Sinodinos. He was reelected in the 2022 federal election.
Before entering politics, he served in the army for 40 years, including as chief of operations of coalition forces in Iraq for a year.
“He was many things: a soldier, a pilot, an author, a volunteer firefighter and a senator,” his family said. “Most of all, he was an adored husband, father, grandfather and brother.”
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Molan in a tweet, saying he was a “man of principle and a politician of conviction” who “lived his life in service of our country”.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called Molan a “distinguished soldier and military commander” and “an admired politician”.
“Our nation has lost a patriot, a decent and honourable man, and above all and most importantly an incredible family man,” he said.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison said Molan was a “great patriot”.
“It’s a sad morning, most of all for all of the Molan family, for Anne and of course Erin and all the other kids and the grandkids,” he told radio station 2GB on Tuesday morning.
A Liberal party spokesperson said the party’s NSW division would “undertake a process to select a candidate to fill the casual vacancy in due course”.
Mary-Lou Jarvis, a former vice president and women’s council president of the Liberal Party’s NSW division, was the next Liberal on the Coalition ticket at the last federal election.
She declined to comment on whether she would consider filling the vacancy, but paid tribute to Molan to Crikey.
“He was a great Australian and a great representative of the Liberal Party,” said Jarvis, who is a councillor in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
“As his family said, he was a soldier, a pilot, a firefighter and a senator. He will be sorely missed.”
I am sure the people of Fallujah will be among the first to send their condolences
Yeah. In trying to be respectful, he never fought a battle his whole life. He missed the cut for Vietnam, a circumstance which did him no harm I am sure. He organised and administered Operation Sovereign Borders which, among other things, turned boats full of defenceless women and children seeking asylum in Australia – rights which are guaranteed under the UN Charter. He was the Commander of the 2nd Battle of Fallujah, which according to Molan himself, resulted in only 3 civilian deaths with every house searched and many of them flattened or damaged. As a lead commander in the illegal Iraq War, this did not lead to the triumph of democracy but very nearly saw the triumph of Islamic State. He never once queried the conduct of the War or the reasons for its commencement. I also never aw he argue for his government much less succeed to implement, any improvements in the lives of veterans who were devastated by the conflict.
Aa far as I am concerned he is no patriot and it is an easy piece of cloth to hide behind. H e was an ordinary Senator in anyone’s parlance. He was the Liberal’s answer to Labor’s Nova Perriss.
2023 is turning out to be a cracker of a year……………………
One less war drum banger – pity it took so long to be rid of him.
Can we not get some idea of what he did while on the senator salary (basic @ 220,000$) for only 5 years?
A list of the Senate Bills he voted for and against,
his own Bills introduced ?
Who did he back for leadership of the lnp mob that got its hands on the Australian Treasury and ripped up social cohesion and continues to do so with no regard for the Voice ?
The USA would do so.
ABC Australia gave him 8 minutes on this mornings news and not a word of it covering his Senate responsibilities and achievements.