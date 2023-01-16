If a union negotiates a pay rise for a workplace, but only some of the workforce are union members, should it be able to charge non-members a compensation fee? Or should non-members be allowed to “free ride”, receiving benefits without paying those who worked to achieve them?

It’s currently illegal to include such “union security” clauses in Australian industrial agreements. But last week, multiple union officials renewed their push for removing the ban. Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union secretary Steve Murphy told The Sydney Morning Herald: “Imagine walking into a fishing club or a footy club and demanding all the benefits without being a member. You wouldn’t even get through the door.”

Albanese government sources didn’t rule out making the change, but suggested it won’t be part of this year’s second round of industrial relations reforms, which will focus on labour hire and the gig economy.