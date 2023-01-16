Nothing notable last night except that the ABC again did well with repeats of Death in Paradise at 7.30pm (787,000) and Vera straight after (748,000). The ABC was second after Seven in both total people and the main channels — Seven had the Big Bash game with 589,000.

The Australian Open has finally arrived on Nine — time for a nap or three over the two weeks it runs.

Regional top five: Seven News, 401,000; 7pm ABC News, 295,000; Death in Paradise, 257,000; Nine News, 250,000; Vera, 241,000.