Estonia’s government has declared that it will present a “blueprint” for how frozen Russian assets can be legally seized, and lots of politicians in other countries have expressed similar ambitions. Their noble goal is to use the funds to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

But seizing an asset requires an investigation linking the asset’s owner to a crime, which Italy has managed to do with some of the Russian assets it has identified, and though wealthy Russians are indisputably guilty of all manner of other sins, they have not collectively committed crimes as defined by the law.

Many of them are, of course, involved in funding the war effort, but countries wanting to seize their assets would need to prove criminality in each case. Seizing the Russians’ assets without linking them to a crime might be possible through new legislation — but it would create enormous risks for Western companies operating in other countries.