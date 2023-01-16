Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has commented on Dominic Perrottet’s Nazi uniform scandal, saying voters will judge the NSW premier on his policies at the upcoming election, not on his youthful sins.

Albanese appeared on 2DayFM on Monday morning and was asked about the scandal, which broke last week when Perrottet came clean about the Nazi costume he wore to his 21st birthday party.

“I’m staying clear of that,” Albanese said. “I think people will make up their own mind about those issues.”