In the dying days of 2021, artist Nordacious was gobsmacked to see one of his artworks had made its way into the hands of its subject: Anthony Albanese.

He was shown a photograph of Albanese posing with a mug featuring an illustration of the then-opposition leader’s face along with the phrase “sit down boofhead”, a commemoration of an infamous question time retort delivered to Peter Dutton.

Nordacious, whose real name is James Hillier, has worked as a full-time artist for eight years. His distinctive style applies a nostalgic, pop art aesthetic to well-known characters and moments from Australian pop culture.

“It’s Australiana, ’90s,” Hillier told Crikey. “Very kitsch, very camp, very dumb, very fun.”

He’s worked with Disney, Lionsgate, Elton John, Britney Spears and Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes, growing a large online following (with around 40,000 followers on Instagram).

It was during the Trump presidency that Hillier turned his gaze to Australia’s political and media class. He felt compelled, he said, by a strong sense of social justice and a desire to explain through his work what was happening.

Since then, he’s drawn portraits of progressive heroes like Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame, even recreating the famous “hot” picture of young Albanese.

On the other end of the political spectrum, Hillier’s work has captured some of the gaffes of conservative politicians including former prime minister Scott Morrison’s collision with a child on a sports field, Tony Abbott eating an onion, and One Nation senator Pauline Hanson’s various verbal stumbles.

While initially worried about a backlash to his political shift, Hillier was delighted to see his audience was excited by his new content. And, he said, it brought in a new audience.

“The engagement was like nothing else. And it definitely made my sense of community stronger because I was showing the visceral stuff that affects people, not just celebrating the light, fluffy stuff,” he said.

Some of Hillier’s most popular pieces have been depictions of niche Australian media celebrities. His portrait of ABC political correspondent Laura Tingle has been a surprise hit, something he is quite proud of.

“She’s not Abbie Chatfield. She’s not always in the news for her personality,” he said. “My visual aesthetic can make profiles of people that are accessible to new audiences and help them find amazing journalists and broaden their horizons.”

Hillier is cautious about how his work is used, too. He hopes his art will inspire people to be engaged in politics and interested in its characters, but warned against idolising politicians and blind partisanship.

“I think that no politician or political party should be off limits to critique. I’m not for putting anyone on a pedestal or moral platform, because everyone’s fallible,” he said.

Hillier said he’s often contacted by the figures he’s drawn but has yet to hear from anyone who’s been upset with a satirical portrayal of them.

“Haven’t heard back from Pauline. Haven’t heard back from Peter Dutton. I kinda wish I had.”