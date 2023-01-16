The back-and-forth between the government and the opposition about the details of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has dragged into this week.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s demands for more detail have been dismissed as “disingenuous” by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, with Dreyfus declaring today that Dutton should “stop talking out both sides of his mouth” on an issue that is “too important” to Australia.
So what should Australians who want more information do before they make up their minds on the referendum?
Gabrielle Appleby, a constitutional expert at the University of New South Wales and the Indigenous Law Centre, said there was easily digestible and accurate information that people can access if they want to learn more.
Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.
“There is the official government website that provides some information already, particularly on the previous processes that led to the Uluru Statement, the Morrison government’s co-design process, and the government’s current process,” Appleby told Crikey.
“Then there are websites like the one put together by those involved in the Uluru Statement, which has a series of explainers and frequently asked questions that you can go and read.
“But I think the key part if you’re an interested Australian citizen is to stay an interested Australian citizen.”
Appleby said it was likely the referendum wouldn’t occur until September or October, and that there would be plenty of time for people to educate themselves on the issue.
“The government education campaign and the information that’s going to be part of that has not yet started rolling out,” she said.
However, Appleby said it would be helpful to focus on what the Voice means in principle, rather than the details of the model.
“I think what people need to understand is that they’re performing a constitutional role, and it’s to be taken seriously, and they do need information. That has to be the starting point,” she said.
She said the key thing to understand was that the referendum has two purposes. The first is to make sure the Australian state recognises the special place and history of Indigenous peoples. The second is to make a structural institutional change so that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have a right to participate in relation to government and parliamentary decisions that are made about them.
“The actual detail of how that participation is going to be operationalised will be set by legislation, and can be tinkered with and improved over time,” she said.
She compared it with other referendums, such as those held by the colonies in the 1890s to adopt the Australian constitution.
“The Australian people were asked to vote on the idea of a Commonwealth Parliament,” she said.
“But they were not asked to vote on exactly how these people would be elected, the numbers of parliamentarians, that type of thing.”
Leave a comment
1. What would “a special place” confer?
2. Is the right to participate in legislation made by our representatives in our name not already enshrined in our Constitution?
3. Would a Treaty not achieve the same goals but have more legal weight?
4. Why would the Australian electorate trust Parliament on this issue when they didn’t on selecting a president in the Republican referendum?
The republic referendum was deliberately manipulated by the Howard government to make sure it failed. This referendum could be sabotaged with a similar strategy, but hopefully Albanese’s government will make an effort to ensure it passes. We’ll see…
Multiple treaties would be required, as making a single treaty with dozens of disparate groups isn’t feasible – and, anyway, treaties would have to be made by state governments as it is they who hold the land that the treaties would concern. But, I think, if done properly and in good faith, treaties could achieve the same goals – and much more. Treaties could finally legitimise the “settler” occupation of Australia – at least, partially anyway, where there are surviving Traditional Owners
Whoa! “Multiple treaties”? Legal treaties, what’s more.
Where did that idea come from?
It comes from logic. This sort of treaty can only be made between the owners of land and the occupiers. The owners are the Traditional Owners (TOs) of the many different countries in Australia, and the occupier is the crown in right of the state governments. There is no umbrella group for all TOs who could make a treaty binding on everyone, and there is never likely to be. The federal government could conceivably be delegated by the states to make a treaty on their behalf but, other than that, the only land the commonwealth holds in its own right, where it could make treaties, is the NT and the ACT.
The federal government (or anyone else) can’t legitimately make a single treaty applying to all of Australia, therefore there has to be multiple treaties
They never owned it they had no concept of ownership. That is whiteman’s dreaming. They have every opportunity to get on with their lives and many do but the issues in some of the settlements are all of their own making.
Define “ownership”
Although Caring for Country isn’t ownership, it still requires a comparable concept in modern Australia.
Sorry, I should have said belonging to Country and Caring for Country as they aren’t inseparable.
just another stupid idea.
You need to check the constitution, treaties are a commonwealth responsibility.
International treaties, maybe, under the external affairs power. It is possible to argue that treaties with First Nations are international treaties – or at least, they would have been if they’d been made when they should have been, i.e., before settlement, like other colonies. But I don’t believe the consititution gives the commonwealth the power to enter into domestic treaties. You may be able to correct me on that, by pointing out where in the constitution that power comes from
So if multiple treaties are required because there are “dozens of disparate groups”, on what basis will there be a single Voice expressing a single view on a question that may affect those “dozens of disparate groups” differently? Or on which those “dozens of disparate groups” may have dozens of disparate opinions even if whatever is proposed affects them all equally?
That is an interesting question. I guess the answer remains to be seen – or not, if the referendum fails. However, I don’t think there would necessarily need to be a single view expressed by such a body. Multiple points of view could be expressed together
A treaty? Yes, it may well, but as my dear departed mum used to say ‘you’ve got to walk before you run’. I would argue a nationwide referendum on a treaty would coke and die. Why? To much denial still rests within too many. However, the voice is a great start point. Walk before you run…
As well as the specifics of the proposed voice, I think everyone should have an understanding of the history that led to the Uluru Statement, which the concept of the voice comes from. An important resource for that is Henry Reynolds’s book “Truth-telling”. All non First Nations Australians should read it.
Henry Reynolds – another non-Aboriginal person (like Bruce Pascoe) pulling the strings of Aboriginal Australians?
Henry Reynolds is a historian, he’s not pulling anyone’s strings, just reporting on facts which he has uncovered through his research. And by what authority do you pronounce Bruce Pascoe “non-Aboriginal”?
For goodness sake, this is too important to get wrong. There should a very easily found digital portal to all reliable and trustworthy sites conveying truth about the voice and the process. No minister should be appearing in a media setting without that portals address being displayed in front of them, irrespective of the topic of the media event. For Australia, this is the issue. Not subs, no alliances, not borders or other piffle, the voice.
The Government should be producing a short, clear explanation as to why there should be a Voice and what its Role will be, why it is needed and possibly also what it’s role won’t be. It should be out there, everywhere and with links where you can obtain further information.
They should test run a few sets of wording so they get a version that can’t be exploited by the likes of Dutton, etc
I don’t think there’s any wording that Dutton couldn’t concoct a self-serving lie out of
You are probably right.
It’s already been got wrong. Makarrata should have been the first step towards implementing the Uluru Statement. Until Australia and Australians understand the history of what we’re dealing with, a referendum has very little chance of success
Aborigial people have every right to have their opinions heard by parliament on questions affecting them. Any normally reasonable person of any colour or ethnicity would naturally assume that this has been happening since the year dot. What they don’t know is that this has never been the case. They may know that in the early days of white settlement the owner/occupiers were treated as vermin, non-people and certainly not as equal citizens, and they likely believe that that treatment is now banished and that the problems created in those days have no effect on today’s aboriginal people. The difficulty of helping them see that this is incorrect is the main problem of the referendum, if it is to be passed. Certainly, in theory, black people are already represented in parliament just as we all are, but as only 3.5% of the population they have insufficient power to be listened to, and a generally biased and discriminatory population (and therefore also parliament) have ensured that they’ve always had the rough end of the pineapple. To continue doing what we have always done and expect a different outcome would be foolish and wasteful. This ‘Voice’ guarantees them nothing, but it will put the spotlight on parliament should it continue to throw resources at problems of which they have no understanding, when the same resources if guided by the people affected will have better outcomes. So vote Yes. Please. If you vote yes you’ll be doing yourself a favour.
After all, the Apology hasn’t made the sky fall.
Have you ever heard of the department of Aboriginal affairs. What is that all about? There are 1400 odd nations amongst the Aboriginals the chance of any sort of unified voice ever emerging is pretty remote.
If the first referendum goes ahead without the proposed law being spelled out it will be a plebiscite not a referendum. If the Government proceeds to an amendment of the Constitution without spelling out the law it will get challenged in the High Court and be declared in breach of section 128.
Surely the Government can do better than this.
Have you read the Australian constitution lately? https://www.aph.gov.au/constitution Of necessity it’s a broad brush document. It sets out the basic structures on how we’re governed, not the fine detail. There isn’t even a mention of the office of Prime Minister, but there’s lots about the powers of the Governor General.
The proposed wording on the Voice has to be seen in this context as it says what the Voice will be able to do, but not the precise mechanism by which this may be achieved, as it isn’t necessary.
So where are the broad statements from the government about the voice? Nada.
Section 128 says “The proposed law for the alteration thereof…shall be submitted …to the electors qualified to vote… .” There is nothing broad brush about that.