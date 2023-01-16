A major law firm fears the Catholic Church will use the death of cardinal George Pell to leverage further permanent stay applications, a recent tactic employed to prevent complainants of historic child sexual abuse from suing the church.

Maurice Blackburn lawyer John Rule said the church was increasingly citing the procedural disadvantage attached to the passage of time to argue a case should be permanently halted because a fair trial could not ensue in such situations.

“When faced with a civil claim for child sexual abuse, something the Catholic Church now often does is make an application saying this matter should be struck off permanently because there’s not, it claims, enough evidence for there to be a fair trial,” he said.