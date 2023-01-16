Australia has a news media problem: our regulation structures, designed for a 20th-century world of information scarcity, have become weaponised in the right’s culture wars against climate action.

One of its weapons of choice has been to use the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to keep the country’s most influential news source — the ABC — in line. And the authority’s recent “nonsensical” decision regarding Four Corners’ 2021 program “Fox and the Big Lie” has confirmed what’s been clear for some time: ACMA is not fit for its purpose of making decisions about news content.

The ABCs of media regulation

Since 2018, ACMA has conducted 18 separate inquiries into complaints about the ABC’s news and information programs on television and radio. Almost all allege editorial bias — or, in the words of the broadcaster’s code of practice, a breach of the obligation of “impartiality and diversity of perspectives”.