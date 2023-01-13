In Queensland politics, it’s known as auto-babble, a nod to the state’s great word mangler, Joh Bjelke-Petersen. Whether you’re on offence or defence, just throw the whole bowl of word salad across the table and hope you’ll confuse everyone with the volume of verbiage.

Liberal Leader Peter Dutton, who has absorbed and practises the less refined arts of Queensland conservatism, rolled plenty of auto-babble out this week while going on the attack in the debate over a constitutional amendment for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

This approach involves non-sequiturs like this, in an interview on ABC’s 7.30: “I want to make sure that those voices who have the ability to make the changes, and the practical outcomes and the improvements for kids and women and families on the ground, that’s the voice that I want to hear.”