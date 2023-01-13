NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet shocked the state and his colleagues yesterday by admitting that he had dressed as a Nazi at his 21st birthday party — but some in government fear there is worse to come.
Whispers of a photograph capturing the incident had been circulating for weeks, including on an anonymous gossip Twitter account that posted about rumours of a “damaging” picture as early as January 2.
Perrottet told reporters on Friday morning he didn’t know if there was a picture: “I’m not aware of a photograph. I’m not aware of one, if it exists. It’s not about that, it’s about the fact that I did it, and that I’m truly sorry for the mistake I made.”
Senior Liberal sources told Crikey the premier decided to speak about the incident after Transport Minister David Elliott brought it up with him in a recent conversation. Elliott’s office did not respond to requests for comment.
One Liberal source said that although they didn’t want to downplay the seriousness of what Perrottet had done, they hoped voters would judge the party on its merits when they go to the polls on March 25 rather than “having an election over what Dom did at 21”.
The source said they hadn’t seen the rumoured picture and acknowledged it could cause even more damage to the party if it did emerge.
The Twitter account that mentioned a photograph on January 2 followed up three days later with a post claiming the party had “serious concern” it would damage reputations if a picture became public before the election. The tweet didn’t mention any names or what specifically the picture depicted.
After Perrottet’s admission on Thursday, the people or person behind the account tweeted again, indicating they had seen the picture and that there were other prominent people in it. Perrottet was asked at his press conference on Friday morning if other Liberals were present during the birthday party and said he didn’t remember.
“It’s not about other people,” he said. “No one was involved. I was involved. It was me. I made a terrible mistake.”
Perrottet contacted Jewish leaders before making his admission public and met with the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies at the Sydney Jewish Museum afterwards.
Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark and president David Ossip said in a joint statement they appreciated that Perrottet had contacted them personally to apologise.
“The premier has been a staunch supporter and friend of the Jewish community throughout his time in public life, in particular as treasurer he ensured the Sydney Jewish Museum received funding to ensure that it could continue educating the community about the Holocaust and the horrors of the Nazi era,” they said.
“Nazi symbolism is not to be taken lightly and dressing as a Nazi is not a joke … The premier has acknowledged this, recognising that wearing the costume was offensive and will distress many in our community.”
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke. Ever since he came into power I thought he might have been one of those characters from Schindler’s list. I do wonder, though, whether he would have been better to simply fob it off saying it was a prank at a fancy dress party, where we all wore outrageous things . . .
“fob it off saying it was a prank”
But that is precisely the problem. What sort of mentality would see dressing as a genocidal, anti-semitic, racist as an amusing “prank”? Only a person of breath-taking ignorance, immaturity and insensitivity, even for a 21 year old. He is right to apologise unequivocally and hope that his apology is accepted. I think it should be.
However, he is wrong to say that no-one else was involved. Presumably his circle saw it as amusing – an acceptable “prank”. He didn’t do it in a vacuum, he did it as part of a specific culture, unfortunately quite prevalent on the right.
No his apology should not be accepted – he professes to have been involved in politics since he was ten and was already heavily involved in university and liberal politics by his 21st birthday. He should go and all the others that were involved and no doubt this story has a long way to go!
Fair enough, and it is a line-ball with me. Anyway, the incident should and will still weigh in the minds of voters. I might accept the apology of someone who drove my car while drunk, but I might also never lend them the car again.
“fob it off as a prank”? When you are probably a member of the Young Liberals and have aspirations for high office?
OK, fair enough – my tongue in cheek wasn’t clear enough. I agree entirely with the comments below!
I smell a rat… & it’s not just Perrottet.
For those with a long memory this could qualify as an episode of ‘The Scales of Justice’, a brilliant Australian tele series aired by the ABC back in the 1980s. Its theme was corruption on three fronts: law enforcement, politics, judiciary.
Could it be that the retiring Minister’s knife in his back was supplied by the ponies and clubs lobby????
Pubs
Is “The Mob” who run the slot machine industry and their official lobby group and apologists,
“ClubsNSW”, mixed up in this?
What is that odious Transport Minister doing as well?
Both the ALP and the Libs are tainted by gambling money.
Stay tuned, this will only get worse.
It’s not unreasonable to blame whoever has most to lose should a cashless betting card be approved.
Ah yes, David Elliot. Is there a bigger turd floating in the NSW LNP bowl?
This
I was wondering exactly that.
This could become a game of sorts : guessing what prominent people wore to their 21st . Or even making the rounds of your friends . Me, I believe I wore a Bomber beanie. Meanwhile, for starters, what did Gareth Ward wear to his 21st ?
He could play the part of Albino Bob in the movie “The life and times of Judge Roy Bean”. (I think)
So the first meaningful regulation of pokies in a generation and this comes out…
The premier did not do any such thing. The premier is not 21. This is about something Dominic Perrottet did a couple of decades ago, not the premier.
A lot of the commentary this morning makes the assumption that wearing such a uniform shows support for all that goes with it, up to and including Holocaust denial. It might, but it can also display not much more than a juvenile desire to shock and annoy. Take a look at the way some of the punks in 1997 wore swastikas, or before that some of the Bonzo Dog Band members who, for the lolz, wore such uniforms to drive around London and go to pubs. Read the chapter in Hunter Thompson’s Hell’s Angels where, in the mid 1960s, he asked the California bike gang members he was riding with why they wore swastikas. They said they did it just to freak out the squares. (Thompson suggested they could get a much greater reaction, possibly involving an armed response from the state militia to exterminate them, by wearing hammer and sickle symbols and setting off an outlaw commie biker gang panic.)
Without more evidence that Perrottet had or has some real sympathy for the politics attached to that uniform, it is just an example of very bad taste at a fancy dress party. Being stupid and embarrassing at age 21 is not uncommon. Are there no real concerns about Perrottet and the NSW Liberals to write about?
Agree.
At around that age in my punk phase I wasn’t wearing swastikas but I was shouting the words to ‘Belsen was a gas’ and ‘Holiday in Cambodia’ and anything else I thought would shock the squares in ’80s Toowoomba, without much thought to either the political implications and intent of the lyrics or the experiences of the dead and brutalised victims of the events they were referencing.
I hope that I’m now much more thoughtful and well past that sort of nonsense, but everyone is young and dumb at some point. Totally agree there are much more up to date things to criticise the NSW Libs for.
(Typo correction in my first comment – delete 1997, insert 1977. Sorry.)
I know what you mean. For more on the punk and music generally connection, there’s an old Guardian article ‘It wasn’t just the Queen – pop music borrowed [bad word that incites the ModBot] symbols too‘ which has a photo of Siouxsie Sioux, in later years almost a secular saint and very much an inspiration and role model for many lefty progressive types, wearing her swastika armband in 1976. The same article also drags in the late Elizabeth Windsor for her fascist salute at age 8, and of course David Bowie during his Thin White Duke phase.
What does it mean if you go to a fancy dress party dressed as Satan? Or anybody else? Classic beat-up. Perrottet shouldn’t even have to apologise.
At 21 I was doing far worse ie: voting Liberal. Being a goose & making poor judgments is part of youth.
I agree. If this incident happened last week, or even last year, it wouldl be serious. But plenty of 21 yo’s do stupid things at parties.
It’s inrteresting that some of the comments here link it to a fightback by the Clubs and Pubs pokies lobby. Who knows, they could be right. I don’t agree with Perrotet about much , but he’s right about the curse of the pokies.
100% agree.
Agree 100%. This is precisely the type of thing that annoys ordinary voters about the self-appointed moral Left. He was a idiot in his twenties and did what idiots do (as we all have). Would rather the media and Government focus on things of import rather than this rubbish.
(Madbot still hasn’t got over its sensitivity to mention of the creep-suing-Crikey. I’ll try again:)
Except it’s not the moral left expressing the outrage this time. Creep-suing-Crikey’s Adelaide tabloid plastered this across half of p4 today (would have been p2, except pp2&3 were full-page ads) when most South Aussies would not know or care who Perrottet is. The question is why? Not following the latest iteration of NSW Rum Corps politics, I suspect some powerful right-wing mates of creep-suing-Crikey want Perrottet gone.
Those on the left weighing in against Perrottet do exist and are expressing their predictable shock, outrage etc.. But they are being taken for mugs by Perrottet’s party enemies. As you surmise, this scandal, such as it is, is the dirty work of factions in the NSW Liberals who want Perrottet out.
Agreed, Rat. Thanks for putting my own views so well. It’s a variant of the ‘cancel culture’ thing, the way it’s taken off, but likely driven by some covetous right wing Lib rival.