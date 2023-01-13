Oh dear. Looks like inflation is back on!

After a downward blip in the October number sowed widespread hope, the November number is back up. Inflation is registering at 7.3% on the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) monthly indicator. That is equal to its record high, as the next chart shows.

What’s rising most? It is still the same damn thing: new dwelling purchases by owner-occupiers. That excludes the price of land and mostly measures the cost of building. It is driven up by the higher price of labour and lumber, etc. The price of building a new home, or getting a renovation, is very high right now: up 17.9% compared to a year earlier.