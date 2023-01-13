Warning: this story may cause distress to some readers.

The death of George Pell, Australia’s most senior Catholic, has drawn a mixed response but the news hit home hardest for the thousands of survivors of child sexual abuse in the church.

“I felt pissed off that the bastard died before the victims and the family had a chance to have their day in court,” survivor and founding board member of the In Good Faith Foundation Richard Jabara told Crikey.