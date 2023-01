Note: this piece includes discussion of child sexual abuse.

Damian Dignan told police it happened in the summer of 1978-79.

“[I felt] scared, scared but hurt. Very forceful around the anus,” he recollected in a conversation with journalist Louise Milligan. “Towards the end, Father Pell began to hurt me when he threw me up in the air. I didn’t like it and I knew it was wrong.”