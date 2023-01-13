The late cardinal George Pell is either nowhere at all, or somewhere on Parnassus, puffing his way up Purgatory. The hope expressed by many progressives that he hath descended unto hell is in basic error. It seems highly unlikely that Pell would have rejected God prior to the operation whose complications he perished from, or have committed a mortal sin not shriven during or after the operation. For whatever he has done in his life, he must pay the price midway between hell and heaven, before he enters the latter by the grace of God. Or absolutely nothing happens to him at all ever again.

Whatever the case, his presence will not be leaving this earth any time soon. In death, as in life, Pell is too important to both sides of the great progressive v “the right” social war, to be let go of just yet.

The tributes paid to him by the latter have been ridiculous, just utterly absurd, constructing this ruthless Vatican fixer and lifelong politician as some sort of humble priest, floating along in a state of grace, exuding the calm and serenity offered by his faith.