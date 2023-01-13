European elections this year — along with the war grinding away in Ukraine — are picking up where 2022 left off: with rising far-right parties threatening the continent’s liberal democracy.

The first round starts this weekend, with the first vote to choose the president of the Czech Republic. Billionaire populist and ex-PM Andrej Babis, who built his political career forming his own party and buying his own media, is attempting to bounce off being cleared this week of corruption charges to win the top job. Polls show a tight race against his main two opponents Petr Pavel and Danuše Nerudová, but not tight enough for him to win the second round of voting

The focus then shifts to Finland’s April elections where polls suggest it could be on the Swedish track. The current Social Democratic government led by 37-year-old Sanna Marin could be replaced by the traditional conservatives in the National Coalition, supported by the more popular — and more anti-immigrant — Party of Finns.