Australia has made great strides in mending relations with China, but China’s sudden about-face on COVID-19 presented the government with a curve ball: to test or not to test Chinese arrivals.

Australia’s initial decision a few days after Christmas was to watch the situation carefully, but not impose any restrictions even though the US, Italy, Japan, India and Taiwan had done so.

On the first day of the new year, however, the government changed its mind. Health Minister Mark Butler announced that travellers from China would be required to undertake a COVID test within 48 hours before travelling, citing the potential for new variants and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) concern about the transparency of data coming from China.