Four days before Christmas, regional Australians were dealt another blow when the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) nixed a deal between Telstra and TPG to share mobile network infrastructure.

It was a wrong decision that will hurt both competition and especially regional mobile users.

Telstra is the mobile market leader with 48% market share, followed by SingTel Optus with 33% and then TPG, which runs the Vodafone network, third with 18%.