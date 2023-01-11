Seven won thanks to the Big Bash League game — 524,000 nationally — and more than 1.32 million for the 6-7pm news hour. Ten brought us the second episode of The Bachelors Australia — 373,000, down from 405,000 for Monday’s premiere ep. Nine, Ten and the ABC were behind Seven, in that order.
Network channel share:
- Seven (31.7%)
- Nine (26.0%)
- Ten (16.6%)
- ABC (15.2%)
- SBS (10.4%)
Network main channels:
